Moerus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Moerus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,517,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,125 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 9.4% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $25,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 160,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,854. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.28 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

