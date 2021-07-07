Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 6,777 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $222.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $228.87.

