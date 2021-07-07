Biohaven Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,410 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 618 call options.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

BHVN traded up $10.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

