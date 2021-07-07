Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,392 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Sunnova Energy International worth $22,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

