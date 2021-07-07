Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,358 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Synaptics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.66. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $158.10.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

