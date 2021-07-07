Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,797 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,152,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after buying an additional 367,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 489.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 232,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,999. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

