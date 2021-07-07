Stony Point Capital LLC Has $10.24 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.3% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $536.29. 82,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

