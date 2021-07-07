Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Caterpillar stock opened at $213.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

