Cpwm LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $140.79. The company had a trading volume of 89,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,343. The stock has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

