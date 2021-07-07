Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Has $57.88 Million Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,908 shares during the quarter. Avaya accounts for 2.5% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 2.44% of Avaya worth $57,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $310,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 32.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avaya by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 87,443 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 10,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96 and a beta of 1.65. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

