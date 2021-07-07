Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Has $33.71 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 156.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,890 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for 1.5% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $33,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

WYNN traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.94. 150,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

