SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,639 shares during the period. SLM accounts for approximately 4.0% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. 141,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,596. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

