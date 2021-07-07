13D Management LLC Acquires 26,110 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

13D Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 3.3% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,276,000 after acquiring an additional 374,058 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $230,613,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $7,588,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,214. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.28. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.