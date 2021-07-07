13D Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

13D Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Autoliv comprises 2.6% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 70.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

ALV traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,897. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

