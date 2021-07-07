BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 3,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 40,038 shares.The stock last traded at $17.06 and had previously closed at $17.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.