Civic Reaches Market Cap of $182.38 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Civic coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $182.38 million and approximately $36.92 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00922795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044780 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

