Krios (GIG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $7,457.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Krios has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001194 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.39 or 0.01439497 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

