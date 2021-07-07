Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $23.63 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $50.80 million and approximately $226.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for about $23.63 or 0.00068387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00922795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044780 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

