Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys 23,379 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000.

NYSE GNT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,781. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

