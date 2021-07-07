$11.90 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WVE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.94. 8,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,815. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.