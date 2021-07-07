Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 55,800 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of BGR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,122. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

