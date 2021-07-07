Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) Insider Acquires A$80,058.52 in Stock

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) insider Trent Franklin purchased 4,002,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,058.52 ($57,184.66).

About Gateway Mining

Gateway Mining Limited primarily explores for gold and base metal properties in Western Australia. It owns 100% interest in its flagship Gidgee Gold project covering an area of approximately 1000 square kilometers located in the township of Sandstone. Gateway Mining Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Gateway Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateway Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.