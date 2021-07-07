Camber Capital Management LP Has $91.35 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Camber Capital Management LP lowered its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics accounts for about 3.1% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $91,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,474 shares of company stock worth $5,245,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

