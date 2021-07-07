Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,481 shares during the period. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund makes up 2.4% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTG. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 414.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,132. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

