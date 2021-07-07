Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 12,811 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund makes up about 1.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 47.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 517,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 167,478 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,907,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $983,000.

NYSE:EDD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1013 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

