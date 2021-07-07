Karp Capital Management Corp Has $5.10 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $172.23. 197,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,659. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.27. The company has a market cap of $312.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

