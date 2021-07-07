393,000 Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Acquired by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 393,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of NYSE TBA traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 1,860,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

