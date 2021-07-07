Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091,951 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 7.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 228,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 10,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

