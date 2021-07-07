Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

