Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,468 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $408.01. 20,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,175. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $287.10 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $385.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.