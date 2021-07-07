Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SEB Equity Research

Analysts at SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of CALT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 22,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,706. The company has a market cap of $788.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

