Devon Energy’s (DVN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

DVN traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. 452,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

