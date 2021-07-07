Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OPNT traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. 24,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,351. The company has a market cap of $75.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.