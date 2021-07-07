Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in SMART Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SMART Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

