Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $8,910,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $6,062,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $5,445,000.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,667. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

