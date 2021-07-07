Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $126.06 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,809 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.92% of Evergy worth $126,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,959,000 after buying an additional 259,219 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Evergy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Evergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,468,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Evergy by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

