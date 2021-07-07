American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,951,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in American Tower by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 767.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.98. 23,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.24. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $275.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

