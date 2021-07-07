Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 403,289 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,358,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403,289 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital makes up about 1.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.16% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $780,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,913. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

