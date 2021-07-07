Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 7,184,563 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1,545.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 7.35% of Highwoods Properties worth $328,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,788,000 after buying an additional 289,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after buying an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $80,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

