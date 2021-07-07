463,500 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 463,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVFC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $5,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 12,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

