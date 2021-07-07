Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PSXP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $39.64. 6,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.70. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

