650,800 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Acquired by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,000. NightDragon Acquisition comprises 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $765,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,117,000.

NightDragon Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 7,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

