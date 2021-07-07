BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. BRP posted sales of $901.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96. BRP has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 3.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in BRP by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in BRP by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRP by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

