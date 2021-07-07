Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Stock Position Lifted by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COOLU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,577. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

