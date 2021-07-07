Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 554,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $24,900,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,482,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,966,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,539. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

