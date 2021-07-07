844,000 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 844,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000. Noble Rock Acquisition makes up 1.0% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,349,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $782,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $495,000.

OTCMKTS:NRACU remained flat at $$9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

