STASIS EURO Hits Market Capitalization of $106.53 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $106.53 million and $1.49 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

