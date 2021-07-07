Zacks: Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce sales of $415.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.96 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $398.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 78,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 244,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,819,970. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

