Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.30. Adagene shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADAG. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $814,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

