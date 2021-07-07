Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.83

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 4646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.76, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.